MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of March.
Preston Sanders and Haylie Anderson
Gordon Dupuis and Emalie Applegate
Kobe Martin and Taneal Wright
William Griesbach and Teresa Chavez
Kenneth Baxter and Mary Vance
John Stohel and Joann Lawrence
Rulon Squire and Sharaya McDaniel
Michael Aughney and Piper Bailey
Noah Jenkins and Autumn Eacho
Jesse Cormany and Kimberly Potter
Truman Cox and Amber Skouson
Scott Trubl and Sommer Ceniceros
Troy Clary and Cassie Looslie
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of March.
Dawntae Scott and Shawn Scott
Jared Stucki and Rebecca Stucki
Tyresha Hale and Zackary Hale
Amy Barney and Derick Barney
Dylan Smith and Lacie Smith
David Beddes and Hidee Beddes
Dalin Jensen and Katelynn Jensen
Bridgett Hampton and Auston Orgill
Karissa Peters and Trevor Peters
Eric Koon and Myrna Koon
Hillary Tuckett and Quinton Tuckett
Jeffery Melgaard and Valentina Melgaard
James Hernandez and Kristie Hernandez