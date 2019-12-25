MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of November.
Kent B Radford and Diane Marie Parkinson
Jaylan Dee Thueson and Kylee Jill Killpack
Rodney Louis Oran Moulton and Logan Denise McDonald
Daniel James Cooper and Schenlly Anne De Lantar Dennis
Braeden J Larsen and Indee Elle Williams
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of November.
Jeremy Shane Klingler and Michelle M Klingler
Corey Melvin Cook and Joy LeAnn Cook
Erin Elizabeth Smith and Steven Dale Smith
Annette Elyce Davis and Michael Dean Davis
Cheyenne Kelly and Cole Rockwood Kelly
Phyllis Louise King and Shawn Walter St. Germain
Kimberly K Steinlicht and Troy E Steinlicht
Lorie L Peterson and Tracy L Peterson
Carol Watson and Rick Watson
Craig Joseph Smith and Paula Jo Smith