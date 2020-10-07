MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of September.
David Christensen and Stephanie Jacobson
John Idema and Monica Guadalupe Illum
Dallin Peterson and Danielle Stanbrough
Dell Paneak and Jasmine Case
Alex Foster and Tessa Youngstrom
Jerry Terrones and Denice Trejo
Brandon Jemmett and Tenika Ray
Ronald Rhead and Margie Wassom
Cirilo Garcia and Dezaray Weekes
Jonathan Henderson and Timber Chynoweth
Landon Taylor and Cassidy Weber
John Thomas and Linda Bramwell
William Serviss and Elsa Ibarra Lopez
Brad Kreager and Audi Sutheimer
Carl Vestal and Ida Ruth Martin
Cory Nichols and Jennifer Defeyter
Ryker Stosich and Alyssa Mecham
Michael Johnson and Savannah Stommel
Morgan McKenna and Aspen Sterle
Zachary Wetsel and Anna Andrews
Travis Sorenson and Nicole Tycz
Rick Lamb and Bilieann Day
Matthew Gilbert and Kaylyn Lundberg
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of September.
Caleb Baler and Jessica Baler
Krystal Germer and Nicholas Germer
Robert Fisher and Katrina Ledvina
HeiDi Nelson and Scott Nelson
Alexander Lewis and Shannon Mills
Brandon Halley and Miriam Halley
Raymond Lindstrom and Sunde Lindstrom
Jesse Brown and Tori Brown
Eric Buyers and Jessica Buyers
Jenifer Nichols and Nick Nichols
Gildardo Camacho Palma and Beatriz Roman Ochoa
Sloan Pintar and Staci Pintar
Nicole Brown and Samuel Brown
Gayle Byington and Lasley Byington
Steven Ball and Shana Layman