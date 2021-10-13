MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of April.

Devon Quilci and McKinlay Smith

Kyle Gallup and Melaine Rhodes

LLoyd Barzee and Gloria Aldrich

Tanner Klingler and Kyilee Mortensen

Darren Henrie and Karley Roberts

Donald Maiers and Marissa Perschon

Cameron Gardiner and Reily Decker

James Ashcom and Mirissa Tinker

Tyler Jenkins and Breanna Bohman

Michael Gilson and Oshaila Harris

Marcus Grannis and Jessie Phillips

Jonathan Sellers and April Hunsaker

Tyler McKay and Tifani Watson

Jared Ritchie and Antonia Ledvina

Kody Kerns and Elcy Anderson

William Simmons and Kathleen McDowell

Brenden Taylor and McKenzie Cliff

Jeffrey Mahrt and Sara Hobley

Travis Cordova and Amber Williams

Brock Murdock and Saija Klingler

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of April.

Amanda and Kenneth Rackham

Jessica and Travis Reeves

Geordyn and Magan Bott

Keri and Michael Huffman

April Galbraith and Paul Helton

John and Mary Marsh

Heather and James Shinault

Suzanne and Travis Price

