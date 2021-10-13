Marriages & Divorces Oct 13, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARRIAGESThe following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of April.Devon Quilci and McKinlay Smith Kyle Gallup and Melaine RhodesLLoyd Barzee and Gloria AldrichTanner Klingler and Kyilee MortensenDarren Henrie and Karley RobertsDonald Maiers and Marissa PerschonCameron Gardiner and Reily DeckerJames Ashcom and Mirissa TinkerTyler Jenkins and Breanna BohmanMichael Gilson and Oshaila HarrisMarcus Grannis and Jessie PhillipsJonathan Sellers and April HunsakerTyler McKay and Tifani WatsonJared Ritchie and Antonia Ledvina Kody Kerns and Elcy AndersonWilliam Simmons and Kathleen McDowellBrenden Taylor and McKenzie CliffJeffrey Mahrt and Sara HobleyTravis Cordova and Amber WilliamsBrock Murdock and Saija KlinglerDIVORCESThe following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of April.Amanda and Kenneth RackhamJessica and Travis ReevesGeordyn and Magan BottKeri and Michael HuffmanApril Galbraith and Paul HeltonJohn and Mary MarshHeather and James ShinaultSuzanne and Travis Price Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest Special Section Jefferson County Guide 2020 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Brian, Ralph Animal activists put spotlight on Yellowstone Bear World Abeona Therapeutics Appoints Gene Therapy Quality Leader Jon Voss as Vice President, Head of Quality Parke, Bill Vallon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Recent Pipeline and Corporate Advancements Bean, Melvin Agenus to Receive $20M Milestone Payment from Bristol Myers Squibb with Dosing of First Patient ... HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Thunder Ridge boys top Idaho Falls, earning spot in district title game Jones Soda Hires Experienced Agency Executive Bohb Blair as Chief Marketing Officer Enlivex CSO Prof. Dror Mevorach Publishes Foundational Paper on the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 ... Latest e-Edition Jefferson Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.