MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of August.

Sam Summers and Tara Myers

Zachary Zimmerman and Angella Abel

Hyrum Hamberlin and Lynzee Mathews

David Douglas and April Graham

Brandon Willcoxon and Janice Engle

Jesus Ohoa Munguia and Cecelia Ochoa

Richard Little and Lana Wise

Jesse Arellano-Corona and Madisyn Marlor

Dylan Stewart and Emily Whiting

John Ziegelman Jr. and Shannon Gray

Adam Daly and Sabrina Beebe

Jaes Reasons III and Athena Roberts

Brynne Johnson Savannah Short

Braden Grover and Olyvia Saathoff

Sheldon Babcock and Ashley Sharp

Hector Sanchez and Yedsi Gomzen Rincon

Steven Dyer and Melissa Hubbard

Anthony Lamber and Aurora Rodriguez

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of August.

Keri and Michael Huffman

Marty Edwards and Babe Lawson

Jennifer and Moises Linares

Nicola and Robert Moon

Mckenzie and Shane Rhodehouse

Danielle and Jason Bottles

Cheyenne and Shelby Dalling

