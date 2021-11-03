Marriages & Divorces Nov 3, 2021 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARRIAGESThe following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of August.Sam Summers and Tara Myers Zachary Zimmerman and Angella AbelHyrum Hamberlin and Lynzee MathewsDavid Douglas and April GrahamBrandon Willcoxon and Janice EngleJesus Ohoa Munguia and Cecelia OchoaRichard Little and Lana WiseJesse Arellano-Corona and Madisyn MarlorDylan Stewart and Emily WhitingJohn Ziegelman Jr. and Shannon GrayAdam Daly and Sabrina BeebeJaes Reasons III and Athena RobertsBrynne Johnson Savannah Short Braden Grover and Olyvia SaathoffSheldon Babcock and Ashley SharpHector Sanchez and Yedsi Gomzen RinconSteven Dyer and Melissa HubbardAnthony Lamber and Aurora RodriguezDIVORCESThe following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of August.Keri and Michael HuffmanMarty Edwards and Babe LawsonJennifer and Moises LinaresNicola and Robert MoonMckenzie and Shane RhodehouseDanielle and Jason BottlesCheyenne and Shelby Dalling Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest Special Section Jefferson County Guide 2020 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Carroll to face Stuart in mayoral runoff Bonneville County Election results Colson, Austin Two more arrested for involvement in attack following bar shooting Casper elected to third term as Idaho Falls mayor Shaw, Rodney Francis defeats Thompson to continue serving on Idaho Falls City Council Victor man charged with kidnapping, reportedly admitted to trapping woman in apartment Geary, Aleisha Idaho Falls man arrested for reported Halloween robbery Latest e-Edition Jefferson Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.