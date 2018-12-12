MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of November.

Zackary David Adams and Sydney Michelle Wilkinson

Diego Ramirez Ramirez and Elizabeth Ventura Torrez

Drew Stephen Mortensen and Kayla Marie Robison

Nathan Albert Barton and Citlaly Marivel Chavez-Hernandez

Francisco Gomez Garcia and Victoria Flores Blancas

Caden Drue Egan and Macy May Bazil

Bryce Wade Harmon and Cindee Cunningham

James D. Dorcheus and Leaona Doyle Anderwald

Austin Quinn Rinehart and Clarissa Beth Tavenner

Devan Robert Leathers and Sydney Layne Harris

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of November.

Linda Welsh and William Welsh Jr.

Karen Sommer and James Culver

William Facer and Avelina Facer

Tamara Sue Ferney and Curtis Lavon Ferney

Leslie A. Rackham and David R. Rackham

Douglas Tripp Murray and Teresa Murray

Grace Bartlett Vandertuin and Robert Vandertuin

