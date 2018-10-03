MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of September.
Tristan Charles Martin and Cassidy Lynn Weber
Travis St John Tappe and Karen Charlene Stoddart
Kellen Miley Birch and Shelley Marie Anderson
Draven Taylor Brown and Alexandria Ann Myler
Jacob LeMaire Purcell and McKenzie Ann Wilson
Dallin Trevor Hatch and Autumn Brook Jephson
Richard John Munukka and Sherry Lynne Walker
Dustin Ray Mathis and Taylor Jade King
Tyler J. Andersen and Aaliyah Jasmine Beard
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of September.
Kimberly Mickelsen and Zackry Claren Mickelsen
Conner Paul and Kayla Ann Paul
Angela Marie Stone and Reed Calvin Stone
Denton Brian Andersen and Heather Anderson