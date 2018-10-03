MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of September.

Tristan Charles Martin and Cassidy Lynn Weber

Travis St John Tappe and Karen Charlene Stoddart

Kellen Miley Birch and Shelley Marie Anderson

Draven Taylor Brown and Alexandria Ann Myler

Jacob LeMaire Purcell and McKenzie Ann Wilson

Dallin Trevor Hatch and Autumn Brook Jephson

Richard John Munukka and Sherry Lynne Walker

Dustin Ray Mathis and Taylor Jade King

Tyler J. Andersen and Aaliyah Jasmine Beard

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of September.

Kimberly Mickelsen and Zackry Claren Mickelsen

Conner Paul and Kayla Ann Paul

Angela Marie Stone and Reed Calvin Stone

Denton Brian Andersen and Heather Anderson

