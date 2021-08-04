MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of July.
Cicily Thompson and Justin Page
Raylene Long and Chase Lundquist
Kaylee Woodhouse and McKade Neeser
Felicity Veile and Josepj Steele
Annalise Fullmer and Benjamin Runger
Sydney McMinn and Colin Short
Sierra Klein and Andrew Field
Laurel Bowen and Dirk Hall
Crystal Villa and Kevin Johnson
Haley Hays and Armando Dominguez-Collado
Isabel Hales and Kevyn Albertson
Evelyn Cervantes and Kaul Shupe
Natalie Jorden and Matthew Gamble
Magie Allred and Jacob Anderson
Shaylin Dalley and Zachary Bare
Teresa Lane and Rachael Thompson
Brittney Lafever and Eric Wood Jr.
Hailey Hart and Jaden Andersen
Candace Moore and Jason Jensen
Kayli Linsenmann and Ethan Plath
Noelle Dupuis and Devin Marrott
Aunna Hill and Kyler Jackson
Cathy Harding and Dustin Johnson
Mya Webber and Jordan Gardner
Michaela Kress and Zachary Bramwell
Natalie Burns and Jerry Horman
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of July.
Jack Vis and Kathleen Vis
Tel Boam and Melinda Boam
Andrew Kifer and Connie Kifer
John Drakes II and Madeline Morgan
Nickolas Hiner and Amanda Hiner
Bennie Cooley and Kylie Kelsey