MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of May.

Nathaniel Barker Roberts and Megan Teri Chidester

Kaden Jay Walton and Kaylie Jean Payne

Carson David Stokes and Kenlee McNeil

Houston Scott Moore and Chantell Eileen Lowe

Jaron Kirk Polatis and Lindsay Shay Clark

Caleb John Wyatt and Bailey Don Nelson

Cliff Ethan Edwards and Cassie Irene Mays

Larry Wilson Nelson and Tina Michele Nelson

Blaine Alma Pace and Jadee Anderson

Timothy James Lovell and Amanda Michelle Johnston

Tyler Laine Clark and Madeline Mikhael

Jason Kent Allen and Connie Ellen Whitmore

Todd Murray Gunderson and Annalee Murr

Tyrell James Barnard and Brianna Anderson

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of May.

Jason J. Anderson and Lynnsey M. Anderson

Colt M. Killian and Meihsuy Josephine Killian

Jonathon B. Cowling and Megan Leigh Cowling

Janell Thomson and Terrell Scott Thomson

Taylor Hull and Joshua Ray Short

Trevor D. Gregory and Vicky A. Gregory

