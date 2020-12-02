MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of November.

John Thompson and Anna Balcom

Rafael Salgado and Valeria Norato-Madrigal

Jeffrey Melgaard and Valentina Y Karamysheva

Jordan Jones and Kayla Wilson

Dillan Wright and Brooklyn Burnside

Ryan Forbush and Taylor Curtis

Braxton Robles and Talia Elquist

Jonah Neville and Carlie Romney

Brenden Lounsbury and Elizabeth Byington

Gabriel Henrie and Amy Adams

Luis Gaitan Garnica and Guadalupe Carrillo Patino

Marco Leal and Isabelle Torres-Martinez

Fred Rodrigues and Michelle Stofey

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of November.

Brooke Thompson and Casey Thompson

Brandon Klinger and Kendra Klinger

Ryan Reeder and Amber Robison

Katherine Sutton and Thomas Sutton

Kevin Goldsmith and Maren Goldsmith