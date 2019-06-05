MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of May.

Spencer McKay Scott and Candace Wood

Cameron Gene Hansen and Makayla Irene Larsen

Kody Tucker Hogan and Siera Kym Groom

William Korby Hansen and Antoinette Gayle Beesley

Jake John Sheppard and Katherine Jean Berger

Alex William McElligott and Lindsey Lafever

Jason Bradley Castle and Michelle Ryan Witek

Aaron Jordan Harding and Katie Nicole Marler

Jared James Neville and Samantha Eileen Christensen

Auston Ray Orgill and Bridgett Dot Hampton

Benson Thomas Briggs and Addisen Sophia Newman

Kelton Scott Larsen and Aibree Nicole Garner

Bryce Allen Porter and Morgan Aileen Brown

Jordan Wesley Lewis and Elizabeth Ann Shirling

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of May.

Brian Jimenez and Stephanie G. Jimenez

Thomas Max Blackham and Veronica Blackham

Carmen A. Taylor and Tyson Jade Taylor

Casey Lee Robert McGee and Haylee Jo McGee

Dalton John Prestwich and Kylie Cheyenne Prestwich

