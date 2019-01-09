MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of December.

Benito Gonzalez and Estela Zenil Lopez

Jace Leroy Johnson and Brianna Genesis Ridgway

Dexter Helaman Johnston and Hallie Joeina Tomkinson

Jared Ryan Ellis and Tiffanie Nicole Titlow

Jacob Kip Nelson and Cari Anne Nygaard

Matthew Alan Drake and Ashlee Cazier

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of December.

Kyler James Yates and Mersadies M. Yates

Aimee Beth Jackline and Timothy Wesley Jackline

Gregory D. Snedaker and Regency Dawn Snedaker

Amy Kathleen Mak and Jeffrey Michael Mak

Amber Ranae Tracy and Nathan Scott Tracy

Spencer R. Niefenegger and Tamia Loren Nieffenegger

Jennifer Elizabeth Graham and Jonathan D. Graham

Lisa Elaine Gibson and Morgan Lane Gibson

Katherine Duke Goddard and Peter Hans Goddard

Brent Jason Huball and Celia Gabriela Huball

Load comments