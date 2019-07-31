MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of July.
Kirby C Orme and Whitney McGarry
Dennis Roy McGary and Kathleen McDowell
Domanique Randall Brown and Mollie Jo Wilmot
Indy John Gneiting and Madison Jane Tanner
Caleb Tanner Richardson and Grace McKenzie Hurst
Michael Douglas and Jaci Nichole Johnson
Tylor Jacob Glende and Heidi Pauline Wood
Cole Russell Murk and Jessica Colleen Klukis
Barrett Dillon Durtschi and Kim Rae Christiansen
Kindell Holt Hoffmann and Alexandra Lee Drussel
Angel Ortiz and Jennie Lea Keller
Isaac Kurt Meldrum and Courtney Nicole Hathaway
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of July.
Logan Boyd Miller and Mandy Jean Miller
Christopher R. Ferguson and Darby A. Ferguson
Alvin John Poole and Cassandra Loray Poole
Alfonso Hernandez Rivera and Sandi Jean Wyatt
Brooklyn Kraus Jarvis and Jordan Matthew Jarvis
Diane Call and Michael John Call