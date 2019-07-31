MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of July.

Kirby C Orme and Whitney McGarry

Dennis Roy McGary and Kathleen McDowell

Domanique Randall Brown and Mollie Jo Wilmot

Indy John Gneiting and Madison Jane Tanner

Caleb Tanner Richardson and Grace McKenzie Hurst

Michael Douglas and Jaci Nichole Johnson

Tylor Jacob Glende and Heidi Pauline Wood

Cole Russell Murk and Jessica Colleen Klukis

Barrett Dillon Durtschi and Kim Rae Christiansen

Kindell Holt Hoffmann and Alexandra Lee Drussel

Angel Ortiz and Jennie Lea Keller

Isaac Kurt Meldrum and Courtney Nicole Hathaway

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of July.

Logan Boyd Miller and Mandy Jean Miller

Christopher R. Ferguson and Darby A. Ferguson

Alvin John Poole and Cassandra Loray Poole

Alfonso Hernandez Rivera and Sandi Jean Wyatt

Brooklyn Kraus Jarvis and Jordan Matthew Jarvis

Diane Call and Michael John Call

