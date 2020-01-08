MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of December.
Kirk A Scott and Charlotte Pearl Hansen
Jason Michael Donnelly and Karen Christine Ball
Everado Cortes Castaneda and Guadalupe Mendoza Alcorta
Tracen Nicholas Hill and Taylor Kay Robison
Braden John Palmer and Naya Rose Gardner
Ty Alan Cottle and Maci Ann Favilla
Logan Boyd Miller and Somer Lane Williamson
Lance Jacob Moore and Cynthia Lucille Cox
Cameron Jay Ricks and Stephanie Marie Henry
Butch Franklin Stewart and Brianna Dawn Chapple
Arnoldo Torres and Dani Sue Gephart
Denton R Palmer and Shannon Kelly Lupyon
Connor Bryan Hille and Rebecca Jane Wood
George Alexander Campbell and Mary Elizabeth Williams
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of December.
Chantry Webb and Tyler Jon Webb
Melissa M Schmitt and Nicholas Schmitt
Brent Earl Parker and Kristine B Parker
Niel A Youngberg and Terry Lynn Brooke Youngberg
Donald Francis Carey and Angela Teresa Maria Hays