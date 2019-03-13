MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of February.
Ethan Jeffrey Hoopes and Ashlyn Joann Sheppard
Craig Ray Clement and Cassie Ricks
Bill Thomas Shurtliff and Catherine Edith Ray
Eduardo Echevarria and Randee Dawn Peterson
Sidney Ben Wilding and Geineen Loraine Wilding
Justin Dean Bennett and Samantha Eldredge
Bodey Duane Hatch and Mercedes Madison Christensen
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of February.
Aimee Eldridge Barry and Thomas Joseph Barry
Allan Gregg Yoshida and Stephne Marie Yoshida
Andelga Marie Ingram and Clayton Jay Ingram
Phillip Blunck and Tanya Blunck
Douglas W. Radford and Susan Rae Radford
Kattie Lynn Wayodi and Vincent O. Wayodi
Debra Lee Hammond and Edward Wayne Hammond