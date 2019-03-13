MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of February.

Ethan Jeffrey Hoopes and Ashlyn Joann Sheppard

Craig Ray Clement and Cassie Ricks

Bill Thomas Shurtliff and Catherine Edith Ray

Eduardo Echevarria and Randee Dawn Peterson

Sidney Ben Wilding and Geineen Loraine Wilding

Justin Dean Bennett and Samantha Eldredge

Bodey Duane Hatch and Mercedes Madison Christensen

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of February.

Aimee Eldridge Barry and Thomas Joseph Barry

Allan Gregg Yoshida and Stephne Marie Yoshida

Andelga Marie Ingram and Clayton Jay Ingram

Phillip Blunck and Tanya Blunck

Douglas W. Radford and Susan Rae Radford

Kattie Lynn Wayodi and Vincent O. Wayodi

Debra Lee Hammond and Edward Wayne Hammond

