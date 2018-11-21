MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of October.

Jose Luis Vasquez and Guadalupe Galvan

Hayden Shwan Boer and Bailee Jean Puzey

Zachary Taylor Burtenshaw and Lydia Moss

Michael Todd Creviston and Candra Juanita Sifuentes

Justin Corey Lee and Macie Lee Nielsen

Derek Todd Scott and Deidra Deann Hall

Christopher James Larsen and Jasmine J.C. Robinson

Kylan Joe Covington and Cassy Jo Taylor

Brett Rulon Mortimer and Iris Mariana Leon

Dalton Jay Barnes and Michelle Sue Torres

Calvin Morris Preisler and Kali Adaline Petersen

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of October.

Taylor Archibald and Cameron Archibald

Sandra Petrovic and Milorad Petrovic

Thomas Addison Reseigh and Lisa M Reseigh

Connie Lee Golightly and Dale Semons Golightly

