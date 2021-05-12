MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of April.

Rojelio Espinoza-Patino and Daisy Alvarado-Labra

Jordan Lucas and Debra Henze

Dustin Lamb and Kristie Hernandez

Porter Baca and Elizabeth Johnson

Joseph Wood and Madison Anderson

Trey Yearsley and Anna Boone

Clifford Johnson and Janet Baker

Darrell Nef and Kaylee Rasmussen

Cody Hadden and Tracy Soriano

Dean Wirkus and Rozlyn Aullman

Jon Reyna and Jessica Phillips

Steve Neville and Dana Neville

Troy Kiefel and Diana Johnson

Joseph Durrant and Rachel Grover

Breauna Priest and Shelby Flater-Fraire

Niklas Armstrong and Andrea Marotz

Nathan Salas Manful and Savannah Stacey

Dakota Landon and Breanna Henderson

Brock Thornock and Jaide McMurtrey

Jorden Anderson and Kendalyn Merrill

Mathieu Harker and Portia Smith

Jason Ellett and Megan Collett

Jeffrey Melgaard and Valentina Karamysheva

Thayne Eddins and Rebecca Purkiss

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of April.

Jonathan Wilford and Mindi Wilford

David Wilson and Keeley Wilson

Amanda Jo Radford and Jared Radford

Tracen Hill and Taylor Robison

Melody Harvey and Michael Harvey

