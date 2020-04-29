MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of March.

Arthur Allen Hood and Janice Sanderson

Corey Austin Telford and Mallari Claire Christensen

Hunter Isaac Jensen and Alexess An Spaulding

Sigurd Darion Larson and Baylee Anne Green

Robert Eric Tate and Taylor Kaitlyn Zolecki

Garrett Guy Charles and Emma Louise Walker

Jose O Castro Camancho and Gina Acosta

Trent Brandon Miller and Ashley Marie Seward

James Thomas Barrett and Brittany Danielle Grubbs

Daniel Burdett Robinson and Madison Leeann Hurley

Britain Kimball Butler and Allyson Kunz

Cody Eugene Janson and Mary Ann Call

Travis Roger Thompson and Kristy Linn Drake

Shane Bryan Gritzenbach and Sharee Stucki

Ethan James Elison and Samantha Dawn Noel Dawes

Chandler Darold Bingham and Kyla Danae Madsen

Jayden Russell Struhs and Macady Tara Hanson

Martin Duaine Anderson and Kristy Ann Bailey

Marvin Phillip Charles and Edrianne Aguinaldo Garcia

Ronald Logan Keller and Kaycie Dawn Fenton

Preston Taylor Gull and Alicia Hope Judd

Staten Robert Torgerson and Tallie Bree Morgan

Adam David Sanders and Julie Ann Singleton

Brandon Lee Butikofer and Karla M. Robinson

Noah Mcrae Parks and Briley Clark

Jace Emery Ritchie and Baeleigh Louise Wheeler

Matthew James Smith and Olivia Dawn Ilsley

Beau Dennis Thueson and Taylor Jessica Knapp

Thomas Joseph Barry and Tamara Lorraine Nelson

Zane Alan Zeller and Judy Josephine Wallowicz

Bo Wyatt Byington and Bayli Kay Clayton

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of March.

Kellie Janelle Brown and Alan Roy Robertson

Kimberly Thornwell and Michael Edward Thornwell

Benjamin J. Hobley and Rachael N. Hobley

Brian R. Erickson and Misty Erickson

Alexis Sue Newman and Dakota John Newman

Tammy Lyn Peebles and Travis R. Peebles

Carrie Peterson and Michael Allen Peterson

Donna Lee Heiner and Doyle Field Heiner