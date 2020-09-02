MARRIAGESThe following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the months of July and August.

Jared Miller and Honey Parson

Taelyn Nelson and Meredith Bunderson

Jace White and Kelsey Wilde

Jonathan Drake and Alisha Fisher

Martin Cummins and Sierra Wolfley

Travis Sutton and McKenzie Burgess

Michael Jesus Vasquez II and Jazmyn Hayes

Christopher Jacobson and Victoria Thornton

Colton Taresh and Elizabeth Detwiler

Riley Covington and Shaely Crittenden

Cameron Landon and Lisa Rhondeau

Mayson Killian and Ellie Baldwin

Brittany Linares and Kamel Hernandez

Brendon Jensen and Kaylee Judy

Rhian Slage and Kellee Grubbs

Robert Barzee and Linda Hollis

Bailey Page and Samantha Nield

Colton Campbell and Kate Miller

Trevor McDonald and Audrey Hegi

Gage Briggs and Mariah Evans

Russell Burt and Tiffiny Jenkins

Sean Anderson and Lori Bridges

Trevor Thielen and Grace Hatfield

Ryan Mortimer and Hayley Orchard

Jacob Tapp and Kaitlyn Zaugg

Braden Larsen and Adalinn Poole

Tanner Clayton and Savannah Sheppard

Tyler Phillips and Saquoya Eldredge

Teagan Criddle and Kyah Davey

Benjamin Sargent and Brianna Chamberlain

Tyler Mitchell and Elizabeth Robison

Dallin Poulsen and Cheyenne Gilbert

Payton Stanger and Kayla Hammer

Kyle Reeves and Jazmine Wheeler

Taylor Olsen and Kyla Campbell

Darik Wilson and Ashley Larsen

Michael Mickelsen and Courtney Lamoreaux

Matthew Berg and Kaylynne Stacey

Braxton Winters and Emily Holm

Kurt Vieira and Celeste Solis-Rodriguez

Jonathan Randles and Katlyn Randles

Hyrum Boone and Kay Chapman

Logan Cowley and Paola Zurita

Nickolus Bohman and Emmalee Passmore

Nicholas Winters and Emmalee Rolfe

Ryker Ritchie and Maddie Marshall

Colby Genteman and Hailey Hancock

John Smilanich and Mary Rydalch

Braxton Heninger and Bailee Jensen

Kienen Kotter and Taylor Sullivan

Kyle Thurson and Keeley Cooper

Mathew Davis and Carrie Ashdown

Joshua Duran and Kylee Thompson

Reagan Thacker and Kylee Sherwood

Stanton Byington and Rena Berrett

Alex Smarr and Emily Poole

Jeral Tracy and Kaitlyn Quinton

Clay Cottle and Allie Clark

Kaiden Garner and Mckena Smith

Tyler Thompson and Alex Barton

Matthew Anderson and Samantha Kunz

Brian Baer and Morgan Miller

Kaden Larson and Seattle Benson

Andrew Herrera and Alexis Humbert

Kody Shaw and Rebekah Grover

ANdrew Latham and Cassie Bahe

Benjamin Carlson and Skylar Deforge

Justin Lombardo and Chailyn Kenyon

Cody Jordan and Taylor Oswald

Jack Garrett and Jaredine Engmann

Andrew Schmidt and Jesse Blacker

Kaden Stoneberg and Karen Jenke

Jacob Hansen and Ashlie Maupin

Chase Hall and Cydnee Robison

Dallin Harris and Keziah Ward

Blake Mitchem and Mattie Furniss

Trae Gargia and Isabel Linares

Elias Holloway and Ana Castillo Lovrecich

Brandon Schaffner and Rose Biggs

DIVORCESThe following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the months of July and August.

Michael Hanni and Sarah Hanni

Dustin Luthy and Holly Luther

Sharee Grover and Stacy Grover

Connie Butterfield Gomez and Ruben Alonso Gomez

Tate Rose and TyNette Rose

Brenda Davidson and Michael Davidson

Christine Rachelle Santos Hernandez and Mason Lee Karlinsey

George Benson and Yvonne Grimshaw

Karen Hiatt and Mark Hiatt

Lan Ging Chen and Henry Aiguo Lin