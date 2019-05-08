MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of April.

Bryant David Gibb and Kaitlin Shaye Poole

Kenneth Michael Jensen and Heather Annette Thomson

Devyn Garn Herrick and Emily Teodora Tolson

Joshua Corde Young and Monica Yost

Michael Cole Pettingill and Joris Mae Amizola Magsayo

William Lois Funk and Lisa Diane Windmiller

Jacinto Ortega Villeda and Beatriz Martinez Martinez

David Herman Franck and Linda Lee Barton

Dallin Glenn Poulter and Ryan Ladorna Tyler

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of April.

Jakeob Maupin and Sasha Kaherine Maupin

Scott Michael Veile and Wilhelmina Lee Veile

Jaquel Lopez and Josue G. Lopez

Aleisha Marie Holladay and Steven Craig Holladay

Aysia B. Bowman and Christopher Robert Helvey

Alexandra Michelle Lisciandra and Ethan Earl Poole

