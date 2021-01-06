MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of December.

Andrew Cichoski and Kayleigh Williams

Jacob Madsen and Janet Schley

Brandon Barcelo and Laura Pinkerton

Chris Wojciechowski and Courtney Goodmansen

Travis Palmer and Destiny Snell

Jackson Hiodges and Cassondra Ridley

Walt Correia and Melissa Medcalf

Brock Meyer and Tleese Walker

Joshua Carrillo Sanchez and Shelli Scott

Porter Robertson and Jenise Taylor

Matthew Anderson and Erin Howard

Cortland Hill and Avery Frazier

Joseph Thornton and Kaelynn Chandler

Connor Thueson and Aliza Johnson

Cody Sharp and Anna Gunderson

Cole Colson and Neasha Albertson

David Briggs and Dorothy McKnight

Joshua Foster and Georgia Pearle

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of December.

Alicia Jones and Brian Jones

Benjamin Siepert and Sherry Siepert

Cynthia Hickey and Raymond Hickey

Sharon Norris and Thomas Norris

Brandon Hammer and Tyranny Hammer

Gladys Stohel and John Stohel