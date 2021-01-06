MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of December.
Andrew Cichoski and Kayleigh Williams
Jacob Madsen and Janet Schley
Brandon Barcelo and Laura Pinkerton
Chris Wojciechowski and Courtney Goodmansen
Travis Palmer and Destiny Snell
Jackson Hiodges and Cassondra Ridley
Walt Correia and Melissa Medcalf
Brock Meyer and Tleese Walker
Joshua Carrillo Sanchez and Shelli Scott
Porter Robertson and Jenise Taylor
Matthew Anderson and Erin Howard
Cortland Hill and Avery Frazier
Joseph Thornton and Kaelynn Chandler
Connor Thueson and Aliza Johnson
Cody Sharp and Anna Gunderson
Cole Colson and Neasha Albertson
David Briggs and Dorothy McKnight
Joshua Foster and Georgia Pearle
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of December.
Alicia Jones and Brian Jones
Benjamin Siepert and Sherry Siepert
Cynthia Hickey and Raymond Hickey
Sharon Norris and Thomas Norris
Brandon Hammer and Tyranny Hammer
Gladys Stohel and John Stohel