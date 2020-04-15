MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of February.
Roy Gordon Beard and Julie Ann Chlarson
Cody James Holm and Sasha Katherine Maupin
Ronald Hugo Jensen and Sonja Loreen Simpson
Ismael Torres Osuna and Felisha Ann Martinez
Zachary Marshall Chacon and Jenna Z. Edmo
Braden David Grant and Brittney Landon
Kenny Dominick Degiulio and Citali Giselle Saldana
Marco Antonio Soto and Karen Jeanette Alvarez
Brian Lee Hazeldine and Brooke Kayla Blackford
Joseph Makubuya and Breony E. Millet
James Rolan Bluhm and Amanda Vonae Tracy
Case Kendall Andrus and Kourtney E. Hennefer
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of February.
Jacob W. Roberts and Staisha M. Roberts
Justin Cade Klukis and Madison Anne Klukis
Benjamin Veral Hansen and Camilla Faith Hansen
Dustin Jay Falter and Kelsey Jan Falter