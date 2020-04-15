MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of February.

Roy Gordon Beard and Julie Ann Chlarson

Cody James Holm and Sasha Katherine Maupin

Ronald Hugo Jensen and Sonja Loreen Simpson

Ismael Torres Osuna and Felisha Ann Martinez

Zachary Marshall Chacon and Jenna Z. Edmo

Braden David Grant and Brittney Landon

Kenny Dominick Degiulio and Citali Giselle Saldana

Marco Antonio Soto and Karen Jeanette Alvarez

Brian Lee Hazeldine and Brooke Kayla Blackford

Joseph Makubuya and Breony E. Millet

James Rolan Bluhm and Amanda Vonae Tracy

Case Kendall Andrus and Kourtney E. Hennefer

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of February.

Jacob W. Roberts and Staisha M. Roberts

Justin Cade Klukis and Madison Anne Klukis

Benjamin Veral Hansen and Camilla Faith Hansen

Dustin Jay Falter and Kelsey Jan Falter