MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of October.

Kobe Gene Nelson and Nicole Marie Lewis

Timothy Ray Kent and Sarah Elizabeth Davis-Murphy

Braden Joseph Briggs and Heather Ann Thompson

Jamie Allyn Youngstrom and Holly Nichole Galbraith

Tanner Jacob Christensen and Maggie Caroline Merrill

Ronald Keith Pearce and Jann Michelle Haney

Hunter Wylie Bowcutt and Kenadee Leigh Cummins

Kwaida Pedersen-Garrett and Sariah Elaine Campbell

Dirk Neal Tavenner and Courtney Lea Zedaker

Austin Robert Thomas and Abigail Katlin Lees

Jeff Darrin Elliott and Brandi Denae Zufelt

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of October.

Manjit Kaur and Amarjit Singh Mahay

Amanda Lee Birch and Derek Joseph Birch

Hanna LaRae Jones and Levi Russell Jones

Aaron D Keeler and Kellie L Keeler

Audrey D Cox and Vance V Cox

Chris Reddick and Leondan Cleave Reddick

Ermilo Garcia and Mary Amelia Garcia

Dennis McGary and Kathleen McGary

Andrea Merle Tanner and Jared Reynold Tanner