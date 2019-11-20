MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of October.
Kobe Gene Nelson and Nicole Marie Lewis
Timothy Ray Kent and Sarah Elizabeth Davis-Murphy
Braden Joseph Briggs and Heather Ann Thompson
Jamie Allyn Youngstrom and Holly Nichole Galbraith
Tanner Jacob Christensen and Maggie Caroline Merrill
Ronald Keith Pearce and Jann Michelle Haney
Hunter Wylie Bowcutt and Kenadee Leigh Cummins
Kwaida Pedersen-Garrett and Sariah Elaine Campbell
Dirk Neal Tavenner and Courtney Lea Zedaker
Austin Robert Thomas and Abigail Katlin Lees
Jeff Darrin Elliott and Brandi Denae Zufelt
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of October.
Manjit Kaur and Amarjit Singh Mahay
Amanda Lee Birch and Derek Joseph Birch
Hanna LaRae Jones and Levi Russell Jones
Aaron D Keeler and Kellie L Keeler
Audrey D Cox and Vance V Cox
Chris Reddick and Leondan Cleave Reddick
Ermilo Garcia and Mary Amelia Garcia
Dennis McGary and Kathleen McGary
Andrea Merle Tanner and Jared Reynold Tanner