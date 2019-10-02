MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of September

Kyle McKinley Price and Megan Elizabeth Johnson

Evan Royce Mitchell and Jessiny Mikay Howard

Francisco Linares and Harlee Ivee Johnson

Charlie Jake Ohs and Todd Michael Sherman

Mark Scherer and Shayly Quinn Wasylow

Garet Wayne Smith and Mackenzie Hosteen Jensen

Daniel Quinn Eastwood and Kassandra F Denniston

Reagan K Johnson and Clarissa Eliza Boyce

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of August.

Casey R Bame and Kenna Bame

Robert D Goodale-Berry and Natasha Griffith

Tyrel Michael Burtenshaw and Samantha Mae Grimes

Andrew B Trost and Kathryn Trost

Daniel Smith and Jordan Taylor Smith

Jacob Norris Fullmer and Laura Ann Fullmer

Matthew Scott Linger and Nyla Marie Linger

Andrea Lynn Kinghorn and Michael F Kinghorn