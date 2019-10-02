MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of September
Kyle McKinley Price and Megan Elizabeth Johnson
Evan Royce Mitchell and Jessiny Mikay Howard
Francisco Linares and Harlee Ivee Johnson
Charlie Jake Ohs and Todd Michael Sherman
Mark Scherer and Shayly Quinn Wasylow
Garet Wayne Smith and Mackenzie Hosteen Jensen
Daniel Quinn Eastwood and Kassandra F Denniston
Reagan K Johnson and Clarissa Eliza Boyce
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of August.
Casey R Bame and Kenna Bame
Robert D Goodale-Berry and Natasha Griffith
Tyrel Michael Burtenshaw and Samantha Mae Grimes
Andrew B Trost and Kathryn Trost
Daniel Smith and Jordan Taylor Smith
Jacob Norris Fullmer and Laura Ann Fullmer
Matthew Scott Linger and Nyla Marie Linger
Andrea Lynn Kinghorn and Michael F Kinghorn