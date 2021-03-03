Martinez resigns as Clark County Clerk

CLARK COUNTY — As we march into this new month, we look forward to more outdoor activities. Rodeo season for some folks is right around the corner. The Clark County High School students who participate in rodeo team join with West Jefferson students to compete in this corner of Idaho. High School Rodeo starts in April. A junior at CCHS, Ellee Shifflett said that she is ready to practice. “When the snow’s gone, we’ll go to the Dubois arena to practice.” She and her sister Ivy are avid breakaway ropers.
Folks at CCHS looked a lot more country than usual last week. As they celebrated national Future Farmers of America (FFA) week, each day had a specific theme. Prizes were given daily to individuals for their outfits. On Thursday the junior and senior high student body gathered in the gym for some fun activities. The gathering started with a presentation of a cash donation to the FFA. Advisor Cheyenne Dalling works with the FFA students to keep the chapter active. She and the FFA officers helped students enjoy the relay races in the gym on Thursday.
A dinner for coaches and winter sports volunteers was held at the high school building on Feb. 25.
According to Interim Superintendent Dr. Blair Wilding, “Little Bobcat Basketball is off to a tremendous start.” There are over forty kids participating. Coaches are volunteering time to make it happen. There are adjustable baskets that have been set at eight feet to allow for better practice of shooting skills.
The Third Annual Young Women and Leadership Conference took place on Feb. 23. It was a virtual conference held in Boise. Six students at CCHS got to spend the day participating online with the conference. There were many keynote speakers and various workshops about leadership that day.
Kevin Summers, a welding engineer with Miller Welding, gave a presentation on March 1 to high school students. Welding, robotics and related fields were the topics of his talk.
Clay Murdock, CEO and president of Doug Andrus Distributing, talked with CHS students Feb. 17 about careers in transportation. More specifically, Murdock talked about truck driving.
Despite the current pandemic, there are still some people who travel from far away. On Feb. 24, a small group from Thailand stopped in Dubois. Danette Frederiksen met them by the post office. She got to visit with them a bit that afternoon. The one man in the group of four, Patananpong “Pu” Patanasak, said they that they loved our town because the people are nice. He said they stopped in and ate lunch at a local diner and then explored Main Street. The friends from Thailand who are traveling together are Pu, his wife Swadee Patanasak, Siriporn Rangsiroj and Naphaporn Rangsiroj. They had been in Montana and were headed south to stay overnight in Idaho Falls.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois is headed to a bull sale in Blackfoot on March 4. Vicky, Bonnie’s daughter, and her husband Wade Beckman of Roberts will be selling bulls at the Adams Connection sale.
The Clark County Public Library is featuring an intriguing thriller titled “Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides. The author spins the story of the media hounding a criminal psychotherapist for answers about a murder. There are hints and allegations of domestic abuse, but no one know for sure because the therapist refuses to talk. Library director Brenda Laird said that the mysterious plot will surely captivate the reader. She welcomes everyone to stop in at the library from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday thru and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
The Mud Lake telephone cooperative in Dubois is holding an open house on March 5 at their office. It will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be to honor participants in the photo contest and to award prizes to the winners. Everyone is welcome to go there to congratulate the winners. Photos that were contributed to the contest will be on display.
Judith Martinez has resigned as Clark County Clerk. She moved to Pocatello. Deputy clerks Katy Cross and Treva May had a farewell dinner with Judith on Feb. 25. Tyson Schwartz has been appointed as county clerk by the commissioners.
Tonight is the City of Dubois monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Call the city office to verify that meeting. County Commissioners meet on March 8 all day. Annual meetings for Water Districts 32 C and D are on March 10 at the City Annex Building. Call Laurie Small for more details
Happy Birthday to: today – Gregoria Ruiz, Cayleen Jane Foster, Sierra Eddins, Cannon Jack Wilson, Roy Garza Jr, Payton Ramos and Eduardo Gomez; March 4 – Trey Furniss, Padre Wyatt Kinghorn, Daisyzel Figueroa, Emleigh Bettles, Kimball Ashcraft, Sharon Caldwell, Aaron Perez and Nathan Tomlinson; March 5 – Riley Moosman, Ava Brown, Duane Tucker and Ciara Perez; March 6 – Aubree Thomas and Derik Bell; March 7 — Curt Mortensen, Londyn Wood, Rylee Panquerme, Joan Larick Goodenough, Kiya Tarpley Green, Ann Lindley, Ava Billman and Grant Messick; March 8 – Tayler William Hall, Elvira Ruiz, Allen Wilson, Tyson Dixon, Justin Manning and Jamil Sepulveda; March 9 – Laurie Holden and Evan Williams.
Wedding Anniversary greetings March 5 to Morti and Celeste Billman; R.J. and Amber Sperl.
Enjoy the month of March. Please share your news with me to share here!