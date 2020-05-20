MUD LAKE — The last day of school will be May 22, 2020.
Band students are being asked to return instruments they borrowed from the school from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. May 20 to 22. If they did not borrow an instrument from the school, but do need to pick up their own instrument, they can do it at this time. Also, students need to clean out their cubbies where they keep their music. Any music or books after May 22 will be thrown away or claimed by the school. If you cannot come during those days or times you may drop off the instruments at the any of the following lunch locations: Monteview church, Mud Lake City building, Terreton lunch room, Linderman corner or Hamer lunch room.
Terreton Stake Relief Society members from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are sewing clinical face masks from kits to be used for “Project Protect” in partnership with Intermountain Healthcare, University of Utah Health and Latter-day Saint Charities.
Happy Birthday to: today – Bobi Babcock, Kurt Young, Bruer Burtenshaw and Maddie Shuldberg; May 21 – Marci Overton, Kyle Stoddard, Becki Black, Stan Babcock and Corden Babcock; May 22 – Julene Ball, Jaida Russel, Janson Capell, Camden Shupe and Shawn Twitchell; May 23 – Andrea Pancheri, Jim Rigby, Addie petersen, Brianna Tuckett, Kaleb Hall, Ernest Perkins and Terry Schmitt; May 25 – Aubree Egbert and Michael Mitchell; May 26 – Cindy Isaacson, John Allen, Jalette Peterson, Holley Donaho, Brandon Kimbro and Karlene Shupe; May 27 – Dana Newman, Mikki Williams, Don Estes, Amber Brown, Natalie Brown and Emmalee Poole.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: May 22 – Kirk and Linda Jacobs, Dan and Brenda Murdoch; May 23 – Rob and Lisa Shively, Brad and Julie Christensen, Trevor and Emily Belnap; May 26 – Roy and Karen Stoddart; May 27 – Chad and Kristy Holdaway.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.