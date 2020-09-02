LEWISVILLE — The community of Lewisville is saddened at the passing of long-time resident, Sharon Oram Aitken, 90, who died on Aug. 25, in Idaho Falls. She just recently celebrated her birthday with family and friends. Sharon and her late husband, Bud, raised their family of five sons and a daughter here in Lewisville, and she was a beloved member of our community. A graveside service was held Aug. 29 at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Our deepest sympathies to her family.
•
The Giving Cupboard Mobile Food Pantry is coming to Lewisville and will be providing food boxes to families in the Lewisville/Menan area once a month from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning Sept. 22. This drive-thru pantry will be located in Lewisville on the corner near the Lewisville Community Center. Each client will be asked to complete a brief registration card. No documents are necessary as proof of eligibility. The pantry is pleased to serve the residents of Jefferson County, and plans to make regularly scheduled monthly visits to our area.
•
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen its book for the month of September. It is “A Girl with Seven Names,” by Hyeonseo Lee. They will meet to discuss the book at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 16 at the home of Julie Gneiting.
•
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) is starting back up for a new season. They will meet at 1:00 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Lewisville Church Relief Society Room. Members are reminded to bring money so that you can pay your annual dues.
•
The Lewisville First Ward is helping to provide masks for children who are starting school. If you would like to help out, please note that we’ll be making child and adult sizes for families in our community. You can be as creative and crazy as you like! Make them colorful and fun, with fabrics that the kids will be excited to wear. You can drop all masks off at the home of Josh and Kelsey Hawkes on 500 North; there will be a box on their doorstep to put them in. Please label each mask to note if it is child or adult size. These masks will be available for pick-up at the Hawkes home. If you need materials or pattern, please contact Kelsey Hawkes 208-431-8307 of Amy Thornley 208-589-2352. With your help, we can help make this transition in this crazy world of Covid a little more tolerable!
•
Former Lewisville resident, Linda Bramwell, who is now living in Grant, is engaged to be married. The lucky guy is John Thomas from Lorenzo. They are planning a Sept. 29 wedding.
•
A Face-to-Face Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults (age 17-30) in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be transmitted over the Church satellite system at 6:00 p.m. Sept. 13. The speakers will be Elder and Sister Rasband, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The location of the event was changed to the Church’s motion Picture Studios campus in Goshen, Utah, on a set replica of ancient Jerusalem. They will discuss how the church that Christ established in the Holy Land has been restored on the earth today. It will be broadcast live and can be viewed on BYU-tv, YouTube, Facebook or churchofjesuschrist.org.
•
Best of luck to our 4-H youth who will be participating in the shortened version of the Eastern Idaho State Fair during the week of Labor Day.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Debra Evans, Conner Weaver and Debbie Mitchell; Sept. 6 – Wyatt Ash; Sept. 7 – MarGean Wilson, Kelsey Hawkes, Kaye Schwendiman and Karly Hicks.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.