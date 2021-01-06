May concludes time as Sheriff

CLARK COUNTY — Reflecting on the past year here, it is good to note that there were no floods or fires. We have a great team of school leaders, teachers, staff and students. Our county has stayed quite well during the current pandemic. There have been babies born even as some people pass on. We are eating plenty of good food and much of it that is grown here goes to feed others in our nation and around the world. Clark County citizens are wonderful folks.
Before Christmas, Interim Superintendent Dr. Blair Wilding surprised each member of the board of trustees with a turkey. He visited them at their homes or work to present them with a card of thanks and a bird to cook. The board knew that school employees were getting turkeys at holiday time, but they did not expect to get one for themselves.
Former Dubois resident Marie (Kellom) Young and her husband Frank took a drive from their home in Shelley last week. They stopped in Dubois for lunch, visited Danette Frederiksen and other friends.
Bart May has finished his time as Clark County Sheriff. A small retirement party was held in his honor at the courthouse in Dubois on Dec. 30. The county commissioners provided cake for the party. There was a display of memorabilia from Bart’s career. His daughter Maggie came from Ucon and son Bodie came from Rigby to be part of the small group who celebrated Sheriff May’s retirement.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois said that Lou Benedick, who was 86 and lived in Idaho Falls, passed on. He was known by people in Clark County because he worked as a supervisor for the Idaho Department of Lands.
Clark County native Janet Laird Leonardson passed on Dec. 30. She and her husband Mike have been living in St. George, Utah. The family will have her buried in Dubois.
Alvino and Angie Calzadais and family came from El Paso, Texas to be with her family in Dubois for Christmas. He is now working on stucco siding for the family home in Dubois.
Kent and Eileen Holden recently went to Boise to visit Eileen’s daughter who is expecting her first child in January.
Bobcat Basketball teams are back in action for the new year. Today there is a home game scheduled with Grace Lutheran. Jan. 8 is a home game with Mackay. Call the high school office to verify the start times for the games.
Tonight (Jan. 6) is the monthly City of Dubois council meeting at the city annex at 7 p.m. Clark County Commissioners meeting is on Jan. 11 beginning at 9 a.m. at the courthouse. CCSD 161 Board of trustees meeting is also on Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday to: today – Dale Ray Wilson and Criss Mortensen; Jan. 7 – Annette Eddins, Cory Cardenas, Roslyn Baker, Keith Tweedie and Abby Grover Harris; Jan. 8 – Boston May, Edal Anilas and Ellie Milloway; Jan. 9 – James Dean Henman; Jan. 10 – Cesar Marquez, Jarred Crezee, Pedro Raya and Tyson Taylor; Jan. 11 – Aurora Beattie and Mitch Keller; Jan. 12 – Oscar Mendoza, Dax D. Tomlinson, Alexis Farley, Rayni Page, Brian Tubbs, Brett Murdock and Josh Egan.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on Jan. 7 to Isidra and Sandra Sanchez; Israeil Aguilar and Patricia Gutierrez; Mack and Tammy Adkins; Jan. 9 – Dn and Beverly Burtenshaw; Earl and Sylvia Cannon; Jan. 12 – Jim and Laurie Hagenbarth.
Here’s to a wonderful new year! Keep me informed of news you’d like to share here.