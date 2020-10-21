LEWISVILLE — Our deepest sympathies to Sheri Clement Clayton and family, at the sudden passing of her husband, Gary Clayton, 68, on Oct. 12, of pancreatic cancer. He passed away at home in the early morning hours, surrounded by his loved ones. Gary was the son of Jack and Donna Clayton, of Rigby, and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School. A Celebration of Life gathering is planned for later in November, here at Lewisville, to accommodate family travel and health circumstances.
Congratulations to Brent and Brittney McCosh, on the birth of their new baby boy on Oct. 10. Kollin Zeppelin McCosh joined the family of two big brothers, Kent and Blake, and big sisters, Bostyn, Brookelyn, Britain and Berkley. They are so excited to have a new baby brother. Oct. 18 was the mission farewell for older brother, Kent, who is leaving on Oct. 20, to serve temporarily in Baltimore, Maryland. When things have simmered down with the present pandemic, he will resume his mission to his original calling, which was the Brazil North Recife Mission. Many friends and family were on hand to bid him goodbye as he heads out to serve for two years.
Congratulations to Cora Harper, daughter of Dave and Heather Harper, who is engaged to be married! The lucky guy is Alex Krentz, of Mesa, Arizona. They are both attending school at BYU–Idaho.
Our sincere condolences to Jason and Michaela Maupin, at the passing of Jason's father, Wayne Maupin, 62, of St. Anthony, of cancer. He passed away on Oct. 16. Funeral services will be held on Oct. 24, at the St. Anthony Stake Center, with burial in the Wilford Cemetery.
Richard and Diana Barney attended the baptism of grandson, Case Bazil, son of Nick and Haley Bazil, of Rigby, Oct. 17 at the Rigby East Stake Center. Also attending were aunts and uncles and cousins, Wade and Amy Thornley and family, Leland and Lisa Smith and family, Brant and Ashley Barney and family, Nick and Kim Barney and family, and Brock and Abbie Murray and family.
Randy and Debbie Olaveson attended the baptism of their granddaughter, Presley Olaveson, also at the Rigby East Stake Center on Oct. 17. Presley is the daughter of Ben Olaveson.
The Lewisville Book Study Group is meeting this evening to discuss their book of the month, "The Aviator's Wife," by Melanie Benjamin. They will meet at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Cheryl Taylor.
Virgil and Joyce Lindstrom hosted the annual Lindstrom Family Reunion this summer. Two hundred and seventy–nine people attended at the Lindstrom home – and no one came down with Covid! As per Lindstrom tradition, a great time was had by all.
Nils and Loraine Lindstrom, of Glendora, California, are back home visiting Nils' folks, Joyce and Virgil Lindstrom. Nils has retired from the Art Center College of Design, in Pasadena, California, and they are selling their home and moving back to Idaho! We're so excited to have them back! They will be building a new home just west of his parents.
Matthew Selman, son of Scott and Emily Selman, left on Oct. 20 to begin serving in the Arkansas Little Rock Mission.
Happy Birthday to: today – Barbara Raymond; Oct. 23 – Christy Lords, Kyson Hayes and Jonathan Tolman; Oct. 24 – Brelynn Hinckley; Oct. 25 – Clarissa Morris and Bostynn McCosh; Oct. 26 – Gard Flint and Nathan Burt; Oct. 27 – Betty Richards and Leon Moffat.
