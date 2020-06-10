LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Kent McCosh, son of Brent and Brittney McCosh, who recently received his mission call for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has been called to serve in the Brazil North Recife Mission. He is scheduled to leave on Sept. 9, and will be speaking the Portuguese language. He will report directly to the Brazil Mission Training Center.
There will be a Community Clothing Swap held at the Menan Town Hall on June 12 and 13. Lightly used women’s, men’s youth, children’s baby clothing, shoes, snow clothes, sports stuff, etc. will be accepted. There is no cost to participate. All left-over clothing will be donated to charity. If you don’t have clothes to swap, that is alright. Come and see if they have anything you need. Drop-off will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. June 12 and the Swap will begin at 12:00 p.m. and go until 6:00 p.m., and from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. June 13. Help is needed to sort, organize, clean up and take clothes to charity. Bags and boxes are needed. It is a great group service project. Contact Karie, 208-754-4987 or email at kknelson@gmail.com.
Glenn and Leisa Watkins have more granddaughters. Their son, Devon Watkins and his wife, Michelle, are the proud first-time parents of twin baby girls. They were born June 1, and their names will be Naomi Jean and Adelyn Blaire Watkins. This is the Watkins’ second set of twin granddaughters — and their seventh and eighth grandchildren — all under the age of four!
Congratulations to Jacob and Kristen Widdison on the birth of their new baby boy. Clay Jacob Widdison was born June 5. Big sister, Haizley, almost five, is so excited to have a new baby brother.
The Lewisville Legacy Library’s Summer Reading Program for kids will begin June 20. There will also be “Summer Bingo” for the adults. Please remember to follow the posted guidelines when entering the library. Curbside/contactless service will also be available by calling the library at 208-754-8608.
Happy Birthday to: today – Karen Hicks; June 11 – Mel Briggs, Mylee Hayes and Kasia Kohler; June 13 – Max Petersen, Megan Lynn, Ridge Nield, Haizley Widdison and Samantha Raymond; June 14 – Darwin Casper and Richard Aitken; June 15 – Wade Ball and Braden Petersen; June 16 – Patricia Spackman and Hannah Yoshida.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.