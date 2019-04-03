GARFIELD—Diane and Dayrl McMullin went to Las Vegas to visit their grandson, Michael Carney and his girlfriend, Melissa Nguyen. On the way they stopped at the historic cemetery in Leeds, Utah to visit the graves of Dayrl’s ancestors of which there are over 30 of them. While in Vegas they had a wonderful time with Michael, Melissa, and their son, Dayrl, who flew down from Seattle to join them. They enjoyed playing miniature golf, wandering the shops at Planet Hollywood, seeing the Japanese conservatory at the Bellagio, and going to the new Hollywood Car Museum which featured the car collection of Liberace among others such as the cars of Batman, Beverly Hillbillies, and James Bond.
•
The Garth Munns family enjoyed a week in St. George, Utah, during spring break. They enjoyed their time hiking, bicycling and clogging with their friends the Bennett Coffman family. They were also able to celebrate their youngest daughters 13th birthday while soaking up the sun.
•
The Garfield First Ward Young Womens enjoyed a self defense activity on Tuesday.
•
Come celebrate the Life of Christ through Music Palm Sunday, April 14 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Rigby South Stake Center.
•
Trek Activity will be held Tuesday, April 16. Your ma and pa will be getting a hold of you for activity information. Please let them know if you want any info on the Trek Theme song, permission slips, buckets, clothes, packing list. They are there and happy to help!
•
Pack meeting for the cub scouts was held on Wednesday at the church. They did a book theme which they brought their favorite book and told about the book and what they learned from the book.
•
Rigby track and field varsity athletes went to Shelley High School on Tuesday for the HCC Varsity Meet. For pole vaulting, Ashley Jenson took second and Megan Clements took third in women’s, and Jaysen Gessell took 6th in the men’s. Kevin and Natalie Jenson watched the meet and cheered on the athletes and then visited with her Dad and Mom that live in Shelley. Natalie grew up in Shelley.
•
The Kevin Jenson family enjoyed their spring break in Mesquite and St. George. They went razor riding with family and did hiking in the Valley of Fire and in Kolob Canyon. They meet up with Todd Reese and his family and had pizza. The Reese’s stayed in St. George for five days. They all enjoyed the sunny warm weather.
•
Craig and Deb Wilde attended their granddaughter’s baptism in Toole, Utah this past weekend, Trinlie Johnson. She is the daughter of Chris and Darci Johnson.
•
The Rigby 17th Spanish branch has a ward temple night the last Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Idaho Falls temple. The sessions are in Spanish.
•
Maria and Noel Luna had a baby boy on March 10th. He is in the ICU, but mother and baby are doing well.
•
On March 9th, Robin Navarro married Jennifer Maria Navarro. Their reception was in Saint Anthony, and was well-attended by many friends and family members.
•
The Relief Society went on an overnight retreat to Island Park. They stayed at a cabin, and ate soup and bread bowls, and pie for dessert. They talked and laughed and got to know each other better. There were 16 ladies in attendance. The snow was as high as a person and all the supplies had to be put in a sled to take to the house.
•
Rebeca and Benson Morales had a baby girl on February 25th. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
•
Hunter Anderson won 5th place in a national Greco wrestling tournament in Denver, Colorado on March 16th.
•
Katie and Josh Anderson went to Europe on a Mediterranean Cruise to celebrate her parents’ Jody and Donna Denning’s 42 wedding anniversary. They went with Jed and Jeannette, Reed and Julie, Casey and Cindy, and Troy and Lisa. They visited Barcelona, Rome, saw the temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Rome, the Vatican, Sicily, Genoa, Marsielle, France, and Malta. They had a fabulous time, and saw many cathedrals, beautiful cities, the sea, and architecture.
•
Talon Anderson won 1st place in his speech tournament on March 28, and qualifies for the state speech tournament in 2 weeks in Boise.