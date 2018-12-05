LEWISVILLE—Our sympathies to the Madsen families at the death of daughter and sister, Tamra Madsen Hanson, 65, who passed from this life on Nov. 24, at her home in Rexburg, following a long battle with cancer. Tamra was the daughter of Jesse and Loa Putnam Madsen, and was raised here in Lewisville. She is survived by her husband, Doug Hanson, and daughters, Jessica, Jennifer and Brittany. Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 30, at the Stonebridge LDS Chapel in Rexburg.
Dee and Jolene Stoker enjoyed a weekend visit from their daughter, Katie Hoffer and her husband, Nathan and family, from Logan ,Utah
The Lewisville Second Ward will have their Ward Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 7, at 6:00 p.m. at the church. All ward members are invited; dinner will be served.
The Lewisville Book Club members are reading their favorite Christmas stories for the month of December. They will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at the home of Julie Gneiting, and share their stories. Bring your favorite finger food to share as well!
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) will hold their December Christmas Dinner on Monday, Dec. 10, at 12:00 noon at the home of Joyce Lindstrom. The lesson, “The Community of Coltman,” will be presented by Bonnie Elser.
Scouting Roundtable will be held this evening, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the Roberts LDS Church. All Scout and Cub Scout leaders are invited to attend.
The Idaho Falls Family Search Library at 750 West Elva Street is sponsoring “Christmas Traditions Around the World.” Presenters will share Christmas traditions from different countries through pictures, stories, artifacts and goodies. Bring the family for a fun evening. Tonight will feature Ukraine at 6:30 p.m. and Moldova at 7:00; Thursday will be Mexico at 6:30 p.m., Tahiti at 7:00, and Samoa at 7:30; Dec. 11 – Philippines at 6:30 p.m. and Finland at 7:00; Dec. 12 – New Zealand at 6:30 p.m. and Netherlands at 7:00; and Dec. 13 – Sweden at 6:30 p.m. and Norway at 7:00.
Diana (DaBell) Webster’s grandson, Mason McWhorter, was selected by District 5-6 coaches to be on the 2018 Eastern Idaho All-Conference Football team for 5A. He was chosen as First-Team Offensive Wide Receiver. Mason plays for Madison High School and is the son of Rusty and Natalie McWhorter.
The Sounds Choir is holding its annual Christmas Concert, “He is Born,” on Sunday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Idaho Falls North Stake Center (just south of the Temple). Admission is free, and it’s a great way to begin your Christmas season on an uplifting note.
Happy Birthday today to Trisha Pimentel and Jared Thomas! Other birthdays this week include: Dec. 6 – Royce Douglass; Dec. 7 – Roy Jardine, Clara Ball, Rex Tinker, Ryan Bloxham and Pauline Jackson; Dec. 9 – LuAnn Dixon, Eric Moore, Denice Tea and Bralter Ball; Dec. 10 – Don Horel and Maria Jones; and Dec. 11 – Phyllis Merrill and Carol Nielsen.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.