LEWISVILLE—Terry and Donetta Fife recently returned from a fun road trip, they took in Branson, Mo., and Nauvoo, Ill., and other places of interest in between. They traveled with Donetta’s sister, Tamara Wulf and her husband, Dave. While in Nauvoo, they were able to visit with Lewisville friends, Kliff and Beverly Bramwell, who are serving a mission there. They returned home just in time to watch their granddaughter, Abiela Meek participate in the Miss Bonneville High School pageant and win! She is the daughter of Kris and Donalee Meek, of Idaho Falls, and her other grandma is former Rigby resident, Jana Hayes Meek. She performed a cello solo for her talent and was awarded a $2500 college scholarship!
The Lewisville First Ward is having their Ward Christmas Party on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m. for the whole family.
The Lewisville Second Ward will have their family Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 7, at 6:00 p.m.
Rhett Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, was presented with his Eagle Scout Award at a Court of Honor held at the Lewisville LDS Church on Nov. 18. For his Eagle project, he helped make and install lot markers at the Lewisville Cemetery.
And speaking of the Lewisville Cemetery – the new fence it up, and it’s lovely! Come and check it out!
Rhett is preparing to leave for his mission to the Las Vegas Mission. He will speak at the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, Nov. 25, at 1:00 p.m. and will entering the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Nov. 28.
Scouting Roundtable will be held this evening at 7:30 p.m. at the Roberts LDS Church. All Scout and Cub Scout leaders are invited to attend.
Pete Mickelsen was recently hospitalized following a motor vehicle accident; he is home now and doing well.
Orren and Becky Squires and family recently returned home from a fun vacation to Florida.
Happy Birthday today to Madsen Ball, Colleen Skaar, Shannan Sessions and Chloe Kerr! Other birthdays this week include: Nov. 22 – Shelisa Melgaard and Jennifer Kerr; Nov. 23 – Shad Melling and Peggy Ann Jensen; Nov. 24 – Autumn Chapman, Megan Barg, Cheryl Hively and Brett Peterson; Nov. 25 – Kaydreanna Castaneda, James Baird, Danielle Smith and Elizabeth Bennett; Nov. 26 – Randell Fullmer; and Nov. 27 – Jace Ellsworth.
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving! We have so much to be thankful for right here in our little piece of heaven.