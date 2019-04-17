LEWISVILLE—The annual Lewisville Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 10:00 a.m. at the Lewisville Community Center. Children between the ages of 0 and 11 years are invited to participate. Donations for the event are currently being accepted and will be used for the hunt expenses incurred this year and for years to come. This evening at 6:30 p.m., the City of Lewisville will be stuffing the eggs for the hunt. All are invited to help prepare the eggs for our children and community. For more information regarding donations, contact Donetta Fife at 208-390-0829 or at clerklewisville@gmail.com.
•
The Lewisville Book Club is meeting this evening at the home of Diana Webster at 7:00 p.m. They will be discussing the book of the month, “Cold Sassy Tree,” by Olive Ann Burn. New members and visitors always welcome!
•
As part of their Ward Emergency Preparedness Plan, the Lewisville First Ward is holding a special activity on Thursday, April 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the church. They will have a representative for the national “Stop the Bleed” initiative who will teach proper wound treatment and tourniquet application, as well as Basic Life Support/CPR for cardiac arrest and choking. This activity is for ward and community members age eight and older. If you have any questions, please contact Amy Thornley, 208-589-2352.
•
Shelisa Melgaard, daughter of Judd and Janette Melgaard, has returned home from her mission to Las Vegas. She will be speaking in the Lewisville First Ward on Easter Sunday, April 21, at 9:00 a.m.
•
Menan Stake Auxiliary Training meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, at 7:00 p.m. at the Stake Center.
•
We welcome Lee and Patsi Hinckley home from their overwintering in sunny St. George, Utah. Interestingly, they encountered Storm Wesley on the way home and were nearly stranded in Utah!
•
Congratulations to Shantelle Melgaard, daughter of Judd and Janette Melgaard, who recently graduated with her bachelor’s degree from BYU-Idaho.
•
The Lewisville First Ward Young Men and Young Women are having a Ward Highway Cleanup on Tuesday, April 23, at 6:00 p.m.
•
Mark your calendars so you won’t forget to attend the Menan Stake Relief Society activity on Saturday, May 4, from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Stake Center. Theme is, “Finding Me . . . Finding Peace.” Lunch will be served, and there will be a special guest speaker, Tyler Patrick, from Logan, Utah. It will be held in the stake cultural hall. All women in the stake are invited to attend.
•
We welcome a new family to Lewisville. Thayne and Karen Anderson have bought the Doyle Taylor home on the Lewisville Highway.
•
Happy Birthday today to Adrian Smith! Other birthdays this week include: April 18 - Diana DaBell Webster, Taunja Poulsen and Kylie McCarthy; April 19 - Violet Gardner, Amy Thornley, R.K. Kennedy, Bo Petersen, John Ellsworth, Ryder Murray, and Megan Ridley; April 20 - Kylie Cude; April 21 - Tyler Anderson, Sakura Ikeda and Kelsey Covert; and April 23 - Jaden Poulsen, RaeLynn Briggs, and Maija Ikeda.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.