MUD LAKE—West Jefferson High School Wrestlers will have the Sugar-Salem Double Dual on Jan. 24 at Sugar at 6:00 p.m. with Snake River and American Falls. The Boys basketball team will have games Jan. 24 at Ririe at 4:30 p.m., Jan. 29 at home against Butte at 5:30 p.m., and Jan. 30 at home against Salmon at 4:30 p.m. The Girls Basketball team will have games Jan. 23 p.m. at Firth at 4:30 and Jan. 25 at home against Ririe at 4:30 p.m.
Little Panther Wrestling will begin after High School wrestling ends in March.
The West Jefferson Cheerleaders had a great competition at Madison High school this week. They received a second place trophy for their “Show Routine.”
Six members of the West Jefferson Business Professionals chapter qualified for the state competition at the regional competition last week. The state qualifiers included the following: Melanie Figueroa, Linda Munoz, Peyton Scott, Christina Hawker, Emily Parker, and Bailey Caudle. Linda Munoz placed first in Business Law and Ethics and third in Legal Office Procedures. Maci Holdaway placed third in Interview Skills. Madeline Newman placed third in Prepared Speech and fourth in Basic Office Systems. Emily Parker placed second in Fundamental Word Processing and third in Personal Financial Management. Melanie Figueroa placed second in Legal Office Procedures and fourth in Digital Publishing. Christina Hawker placed second in Banking and Finance. Jewlia Hawker placed third in Administrative support team and fifth in banking and finance. Peyton Scott received second place in Entrepreneurship; Bailey Caudle received first place in CM 10 Diagnostic coding and fourth in Business Law and Ethics.
There will be no school for PK-5 grade on Thursday. Grades 6-12 will be released early at 2:11 p.m. for Parent/Teacher conference. There will be no school on Friday for a teacher work day.
Happy Birthday today to Aspen Young, Trever Belnap, Kyler Webster, Ron Engberson and Darren Grover. Other birthdays this week include the following: John Scott, Robert Davies, and Colleen Isaacson; Jan. 25 – Jenny Christiansen, Kellie Murdock, and Janet Wood; Jan. 26 – Neal Sauer (in memory), Maryann Belnap, Cooper Hall, and Susan Johnson; Jan. 27 – Alex Martinez; Jan. 28 – Joe Worthen, Naomi McNiven, Douglas Yearsley, Michelle Varella, and Parker Dixon; Jan. 29 – Klarissa Sullivan Grover, Jade Mitchell, and Benjamin Wilding; Jan. 30 – LaGay Reiss, Chery-Marie Garner, Kenny Garner, Marie Jernbreg, Melina Lovell, and Wayne Sauer.
Happy Wedding Anniversary today to Ike and Teri Tomlinson, Rex and Gay Rothwell. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Jan. 24 - Derrick and Kelsee Dalling. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Jan. 30 – Brad and Peggy Petersen.
