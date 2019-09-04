CLARK COUNTY — The days of making “hay while the sun shines” are getting shorter. The nights are a bit longer. Autumn is in the air. Hunting season is beginning and yet, there is still some summertime left for creek fishing. This week many folks are spending spare time in Blackfoot at “The Fair.”
Clark County 4-H project winners have some of their work at the Eastern Idaho State Fair now. Laurie Small took them to be judged there. There will be an awards night in September to announce trophy winners, give various awards to 4-H students, and to thank people who have helped in the program.
Team branding in Dubois was Aug. 17. Heidi Small and Caleb Munns worked hard to get it all together for that day. Riverbend Ranch donated the steer calves to rope and place a painted brand upon. Everyone worked for free so the paying entrants could have 100% payoff. The winning team consisted of Jake Partner, J2 Hoggan, John Hagenbarth and Sam McGarry. Volunteers in the “crow’s nest” (announcer and timer booth) were Heidi Small, Jolene Johnson, Mandy Schofield and Jill Grover.
Thomas-Harn Rodeo Arena in Dubois will be busy again with the annual Memorial Rodeo Sept. 7. There will be a ranch rodeo taking place one day soon also.
The Heritage Hall Museum in Dubois is getting ready for the winter. Local volunteers have sprayed linseed oil on the roof. There are always projects that need done throughout the year at the museum. Those who would like to volunteer to help there can contact Conni Thomas Owen, LaPreal Henman or Ellen Laird.
Clark County Bobcat athletes are back in competition mode. The high school volleyball teams have games against Leadore and WaterSprings on Sept. 5. Junior Varsity game time is 3:30 p.m. and Varsity at 5:30 p.m. The junior high volleyball team will play Sept. 7 in Sheridan, Mont. The WarCats football team plays at Richfield at 6 p.m. Sept. 6.
The Interstate 15 northbound lane from Dubois to Montana is fully open now. The southbound is only one lane. Road construction crews are finishing up the seal coat, painting divider lines and placing the rumble strips.
Happy Birthday today: Isaak Arteaga, Zak Brewington, Braxton Fenn, Curtis Kadel and Alcia Cameron; Sept. 5 – Frank Sullivan, Irma Lamb, Davy Roedel, Ronda Kadel and Victor Silva Jimenez; Sept. 6 – Kent Gauchay, John Clements and Bailey Carlson; Sept. 7 – Rodeo Day – Eden Grover, Selena Hernandez, Ian Abbott, Tammy May Farnsworth, Ramon Martinez and Katlynn Messick; Sept. 8 – Rachel Hurst; Sept. 9 – Dawn Small Rawson, Ashton Gust, Steven Henman and Jayden Melish; Sept. 10 – Sebastian Aguilar, Lourdes Lopez Garcia, Addison Sperl and Joel Billman.
Wedding anniversary greetings today to Bill and Kayla Stadtman; Sept. 5 – Brian and Jenifer Nordstrom; Sept. 6 – Ray and Earlene Olsen; Sept. 10 – Jerry and Ina Nordstrom; Herb and Sherry King.