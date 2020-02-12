LEWISVILLE — Waco and Anna Taylor have announced their daughter, Jenise Taylor, is returning home from her mission to the Massachusetts Boston Mission Friday. She will talk in church at the Lewisville Second Ward at 9 a.m. Feb. 16.
•
Congratulations to DuWayne Brown, son of Wayne and Heather Brown, who is engaged to be married. His bride-to-be is Lindsey Johnson, of Rexburg.
•
Menan Stake Young Men's basketball will be held this evening. The Lewisville First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will play Grant First Ward at 8 p.m. and the Lewisville Second Ward will play Menan Third Ward at 9 p.m. All games are played at the Menan Stake Center.
•
Happy Birthday today to Yvette Boyce, Levi Harper and Britain McCosh. Other birthdays this week include: Feb. 13 – Eric Jensen; Feb. 14 – Mya Daniel; Feb. 15 – Charlene Johnson and Jordyn Baird; Feb. 16 – Robin Ball, Jessica Jardine and Eli Mathews; Feb. 17 – Charlee Poulsen, Ben Kearsley and Broc Morris; and Feb. 18 - Shelby Ellsworth.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.