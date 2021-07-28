MENAN — The Menan 2nd Ward Primary will be having a Summer Bash activity from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 29 at the Menan red brick church. Please bring your towels, swimming suits and sunscreen. Pizza will be served at the activity.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will be having Story Hour Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at The Menan City Park. There will also be STEM activities for sixth grade and up on Thursday’s. If you want to sign up for the Summer Reading Program, you can go to the library and sign up.
•
The Jefferson School Dist. #251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: July 28- Chicken nuggets, Idaho mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit choices and milk; July 29- All-Star Hamburger, baby carrots, potato chips, fruit choices, cookie and milk; Aug. 2- Chicken Drumstick Idaho mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, garlic toast, steamed broccoli, fruit choices and milk; Aug. 3- Crispy Corn Dog, green beans, fruit choices, cookie and milk. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at either Roberts Elementary School or Rigby Middle School on those days.
•
Happy Birthday to: July 28- Denise Bradley; July 30- Janice Raymond.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.