MENAN — The First Presidency Christmas Devotional of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 5. It will be broadcast over www.churchofjesuschrist.org.

The Rigby High School Football Team won the state championship title against Highland on Nov. 19. Congratulations on a great season.

The Menan Planning and Zoning Meeting will be held 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Menan City Building. Anyone’s invited to come hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.

The Menan 2nd Ward will be having their Ward Christmas Party 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Menan Stake Center. They’ve been passing out assignments for things to be brought.

The Menan 3rd Ward is having their ward Christmas party 6pm Dec.3 at the Menan Stake Center.

The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library hours are: 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Menan-Annis- Grant Public Library. They have two Story Hours to accommodate all the families that attend.

The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Dec. 1- Popcorn Chicken, golden fries, fruit choices and milk; Dec. 2- Hamburger, whole wheat bun, pinto beans, baby carrots, fruit choices and milk; Dec. 3- Super Beef Nachos, fresh vegetables, fruit choices and milk.

Happy Birthday to: Dec. 2- Beverly Mercer; Dec. 5- Shelly Fullmer.

If you have anything you’d like to share with the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com by Thursday afternoon so that your information is put in a timely manner.

