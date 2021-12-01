MENAN — The First Presidency Christmas Devotional of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 5. It will be broadcast over www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
•
The Rigby High School Football Team won the state championship title against Highland on Nov. 19. Congratulations on a great season.
•
The Menan Planning and Zoning Meeting will be held 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Menan City Building. Anyone’s invited to come hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
•
The Menan 2nd Ward will be having their Ward Christmas Party 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Menan Stake Center. They’ve been passing out assignments for things to be brought.
•
The Menan 3rd Ward is having their ward Christmas party 6pm Dec.3 at the Menan Stake Center.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library hours are: 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Menan-Annis- Grant Public Library. They have two Story Hours to accommodate all the families that attend.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Dec. 1- Popcorn Chicken, golden fries, fruit choices and milk; Dec. 2- Hamburger, whole wheat bun, pinto beans, baby carrots, fruit choices and milk; Dec. 3- Super Beef Nachos, fresh vegetables, fruit choices and milk.
If you have anything you’d like to share with the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com by Thursday afternoon so that your information is put in a timely manner.