MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. on May 12 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.

The Menan area will have the opportunity to vote from 8 a.m.to 8 p.m. on May 17 at the Menan City Building.

The Annis area will have the opportunity to vote from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17 at the Menan Stake Center.

The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week (May 16 and 17) will be held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the library to accommodate all the children that come.

The Midway Elementary School Lunch for this week is: May 11 – Chicken Fajita, pinto beans, corn, fruit choice and milk; May 12 – Chicken Hoagie, carrots, fruit choice and milk; May 13 – Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, baby carrots, apple sauce cups, condiments, Lay’s potato chips and milk; May 16 – Burrito, carrots, salsa, fruit choice and milk; May 17 – Ripper Pizza, combo, salad with broccoli, sugar cookie with pudding, fruit choice and milk.

Happy Birthday to: May 15 – Diana Zollinger May 17 – Konnie Barney, Orial Cottle.

If you have anything you’d like to let the people of Menan aware of, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you