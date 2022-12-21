MENAN — Zane and Annie Burgess of Menan recently had their first grandchild. Zachary and Samantha Burgess, also of Menan, recently had their first baby, a little girl. They named her Macy Marie Burgess. Grandparents are Spencer and Kami Brown.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.