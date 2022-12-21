MENAN — Zane and Annie Burgess of Menan recently had their first grandchild. Zachary and Samantha Burgess, also of Menan, recently had their first baby, a little girl. They named her Macy Marie Burgess. Grandparents are Spencer and Kami Brown.
The Menan 1st Ward held their Christmas Party this past week.
The Annis Ward held their Christmas Party this past week.
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library will be closed from Dec. 22–30 for Christmas Break. They will resume regular hours Jan. 2.
The Jefferson School District #251 will be on Christmas Break Dec. 19–Jan. 1. School will resume Jan. 2. The lunch menu and everything will be published in this publication next week.
If you ever need help with your Family History work, please come to the Rigby Family History Center. The hours are Monday 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 – 9 p.m., and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. They have people there that can help you with your work.
The Rigby Family History Center will be closed Dec. 19 – Jan. 2 for the Holidays.
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 21 – Janet Shippen, Karlene Johnson Dec. 27 – Nikki Poorman.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of the Menan or Annis Area, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
