MENAN—The Menan Stake will be having Stake Baptisms June 1 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for the times.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour is held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m.
Pickleball is still going on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center for anyone that wants to come play.
The Rexburg 4th Young Single Adult Stake has Institute on Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg. There is also Family History help provided from 6:30 8 p.m. at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg.
The City of Menan held a special levy election for street construction and or repair, for capital equipment, for the reserve fund for unforeseen expenses and personnel. It failed by 44 yes and 56 no.
• The Midway Elementary School menu for this week is: May 29- Managers Choice, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; May 30- Managers Choice, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer Lunch Program will be starting June 3. It will be held at either Roberts Elementary School or the Rigby Middle School. It will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer School menu for this week is: June 3- Crispito, cheese sauce, mozzarella stick, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; June 4- Popcorn Chicken, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, garlic toast, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: June 2- Shannon Scott; June 3- Leann Sauer; June 4- Eunice Schneiter.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.