MENAN—The Menan Stake will be having Stake Baptisms June 1 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for the times.

The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour is held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m.

Pickleball is still going on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center for anyone that wants to come play.

The Rexburg 4th Young Single Adult Stake has Institute on Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg. There is also Family History help provided from 6:30 8 p.m. at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg.

The City of Menan held a special levy election for street construction and or repair, for capital equipment, for the reserve fund for unforeseen expenses and personnel. It failed by 44 yes and 56 no.

The Midway Elementary School menu for this week is: May 29- Managers Choice, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; May 30- Managers Choice, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.

The Jefferson School District #251 Summer Lunch Program will be starting June 3. It will be held at either Roberts Elementary School or the Rigby Middle School. It will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Jefferson School District #251 Summer School menu for this week is: June 3- Crispito, cheese sauce, mozzarella stick, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; June 4- Popcorn Chicken, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, garlic toast, fantastic fruits and milk.

Happy Birthday to: June 2- Shannon Scott; June 3- Leann Sauer; June 4- Eunice Schneiter.

If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.

