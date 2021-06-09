MENAN — Scott and Maureah Woolf of Texas recently had a baby boy. They named him Pierce Andrew. He joins big sisters Addilyn and Myla. {span}Grandparents names are Jerald and Cheri Raymond of Menan and{/span}{span} John and Donna Woolf of Utah.{/span}
•
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be having a Face to Face Event with the Single Adults (31+) 6pm June 13. It will be held online at either www.churchofjesuschrist.org, Face2Face.churchofjesuschrist.org, or on the Latter-day Saints YouTube Channel.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will have their first Summer Reading activity 10:30 a.m. June 9 at The Menan City Park. There will be a STEM activity for teens (6th Grade and up) on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. as well. If you want to sign up for these activities go to the library.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: June 9 — Ripper Pizza, green salad, fruit choices and milk; June 10 — RIB Q, hamburger bun, carrots, carrots, fruit choices, cookie and milk; June 14 — Sloppy joe on a bun, golden fries, fruit choices and milk; June 15 — Chicken Burger, green beans, fruit choices, cookie and milk. It will be served at either Roberts Elementary or Rigby Middle School from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The lunch will run from June 7 to Aug. 5.
•
Happy Birthday to: June 13 - Marie Olson; June 15 - Marjean Schaat, Sarah VanSteenkiste.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.