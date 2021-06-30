The Menan 4th of July Celebration will be celebrated July 3. They will start the day off with a flag raising ceremony. There will be booths open all day, a 5k race, a parade, a car show, kids races, a duck race and there will be fireworks after dark. There will be no softball games, no basketball games and entertainment this year due to not enough volunteers this year. If you’d like to volunteer to help with any part of the 4th of July Celebration, please contact The Menan City Building at 208-754-8876.
•
The Rigby FFA is doing a breakfast in Menan for the 4th if July celebration as a fundraiser that will be in the Midway Elementary parking lot. The breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. There will be a raffling with many great prizes donated by local businesses. The FFA will also provide a park-n-ride from the breakfast to the park for those who want it.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will be having Story Hour Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30am at The Menan City Park. Thursday’s for 6th Grade and up for STEM activities. If you want to sign up for the Summer Reading Program, you can go to the library and sign up for the program.
•
The Jefferson School Dist. #251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: June 30- Chicken nuggets, Idaho mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit choices and milk; July 1 - All-Star Hamburger, baby carrots, potato chips, fruit choices and milk; July 5 - Chicken Drumstick, Idaho mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, garlic toast, steamed broccoli, fruit choices and milk; July 6 - Crispy Corn Dog, green beans, fruit choices, cookie and milk. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at either Roberts Elementary or Rigby Middle School those days.
•
Happy Birthday to: July 2- Laura Storer July 5- Hugh Munns.
•
If there’s something that you’d like the people of Menan to know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or you can e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.