The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society will be having an Enrichment Activity at 7 pm June 17 at Ken and Shari Meacham’s home. They will be doing a Gourmet S’mores night.
Helen Watson, long time resident of Menan, recently passed away. They held a graveside service June 7 at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will be having Story Hour Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30am at The Menan City Park. Thursday’s for 6th Grade and up for STEM activities. If you want to sign up for the Summer Reading Program, you can go to the library and sign up for the program.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: June 16- Walking Taco w/ Doritos, steamed corn, fruit choices and milk; June 17- Ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, potato chips, fruit choices, cookie and milk; June 21- Crispitos, cheese sauce, salsa, green beans, fruit choices and milk; June 22- Popcorn chicken, mixed vegetables, fruit choices, cookie and milk. It will be served 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at either Roberts Elementary or Rigby Middle School.
Happy Birthday to: June 20- Joan VanSteenkiste; June 22- Shari Meacham.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.