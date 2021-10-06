Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
MENAN —The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m Oct. 7 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to attend.
Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 will have no school Oct. 8 due to it being a Teacher Professional Development Day.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story hours this week are: Tuesdays at 1:30pm and Wednesdays at 10:30am. The theme for October 5 & 6 is Pumpkins.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is having an open house for the Pocatello Idaho Temple. It will be going from not until Oct. 23.
There was a Bikers Against Bullies activity held Oct. 2 at the Rigby Middle School parking lot. They and other local agencies talked about bullying and provided parents with information on the Hope Squad and Stop It App. They also talked about other things they’re doing to make sure students are safe.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Oct. 6- Chicken fajita, steamed broccoli, garbanzo beans, fruit choices and milk; Oct. 7- Chicken hoagie, carrots, fruit choices and milk; Oct. 11- Italian Dunker, garlic toast, green broccoli, fruit choices and milk; 10/12/2021-Ripper Pizza, salad with broccoli, fruit choices and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 10- Jessica Livermont.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.