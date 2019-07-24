MENAN — The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library just finished up their Summer Reading Program this past week. Prizes were given away. The winner of the prizes were the Burton and Vickery Families. They both won a s’more kit.
The Annis Ward is having a ward party at 6 p.m. July 24 at the Menan Stake Center.
Hannah Eaton, daughter of Todd and Lisa Eaton of Menan, and Austin Bono were recently married. A reception was held in their honor that evening.
Chayse Eames, daughter of Mike Nichol Eames and William Egbert, son of Clayton Egbert and Darci Sewell McCall, were recently married. A reception was held in their honor that evening.
The Jefferson School District No. 251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: July 24 – Burrito Blaster, salsa, streamed corn, fantastic fruits and milk; July 25 – Game Day Pizza, green salad, cookie and milk; July 26 – Signature Pork Sandwich, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk; July 29 – Crispitos, cheese sauce, mozzarella stick, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; July 30 – Popcorn Chicken, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, garlic toast, fantastic fruits and milk. This will be held at either Roberts Elementary School or Rigby Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday to: July 25 – Kathy Poole July 28 – Denise Bradley July 30 – Janice Raymond.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.