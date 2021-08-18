MENAN — The Menan 2nd Ward held a dinner together and they learned how to square dance with the help of Alice Wilcox.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library has ended its Summer Reading Program. You can still keep up with your reading and come into the library every week for a treat until the end of Aug.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will be starting Story Hour up again in Sept. There will be more information as it comes closer to the date.
•
The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 will be having the musical “The Sound of Music” starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 18-21 at The Rigby High School Auditorium. If you wan to get advanced tickets, please go to www.r3communitytheatre.org or you can buy tickets at the door.
•
The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 will be having Back to School Night from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at all of the elementary and middle schools in the District. School will be starting Aug. 25. It will be a regular Early Release Day.
•
The Menan City Council will be holding a Public Hearing meeting 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Menan City Building. They will be talking about the city budget.
•
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 19 - Marilyn Nielson; Aug. 22 - Ashley Horman, Cheri Raymond; Aug. 23 - Paula Eames.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.