MENAN — The Menan Stake Center will be having their gym floor refinished from Sep. 12–25.
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hours for this week is: Caterpillars and Butterflies. It will be held every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library is having a Chili cook–off Fall Fundraiser from 4–6 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Menan City Park. It will be $5/person or $20/family. If you want to enter the cook–off, the judging starts at 3:30 p.m. If you’re donating food, please have the food at the City Park by 4p.m. There also will be an auction of desserts, and other items. If you want to donate anything, please call the library at 208–754–0021.
The Lewisville Wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–Day Saint will be hosting a Youth Stake activity from 6:30–8 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Lewisville church field. There will be nachos, 9 square, kickball, volleyball, corn hole, face painting, donut on a string, and a dunking booth for the leaders. This is for youth 12–18 years old.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 14 – Roll your own taco, corn, pinto beans, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 15 – Cheese Zombie, French fries, ketchup, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 16 – Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, baby carrots, oranges, Lay’s chips, and milk; Sept. 19 – Burrito, salsa, corn, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 20 – Ripper Combo Pizza, salad with broccoli, sugar cookie, fruit choice and milk.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.