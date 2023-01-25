MENAN — The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week is: Chinese New Year. It will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to accommodate all the children that want to come.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be having a Worldwide Event for Youth from 4-5 p.m. on Jan. 29. It will be broadcast on www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
Midway Elementary 5th Graders will be starting a ski day on Jan. 31 at Kelly Canyon. Participating 5th graders will be dismissed at 2:10 p.m. and the bus will be leaving at 2:15 p.m. It will be held every Tuesday until Feb. 7, which will be the last day. This activity wil be available for three weeks. Make sure you have everything turned in so that your student can go.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Jan. 25 — Hamburger on a bun, black beans, steamed carrots, ketchup, mustard, fruit choice and milk; Jan. 26 — Ham and Cheese Zombie, steamed carrots, tomato soup, fruit choice and milk; Jan. 30 — Chicken and Noodle Soup, saltine crackers, whole wheat roll, vegetable choices, fruit choice and milk; Jan. 31 — Ripper Pizza Combo, salad with broccoli, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 26 — Susan Hunting Jan. 27 — Talia Kellogg Jan. 30 — Cindy Haight.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of the Menan or Annis area, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
