MENAN — The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week is: Chinese New Year. It will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to accommodate all the children that want to come.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be having a Worldwide Event for Youth from 4-5 p.m. on Jan. 29. It will be broadcast on www.churchofjesuschrist.org.


